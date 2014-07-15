By Jesús Aguado and Sarah White
| MADRID, July 15
MADRID, July 15 Spain is likely to sell
Catalunya Banc's mortgage portfolio this week to either private
equity firm Blackstone or a consortium led by
California-based Oaktree, three sources with knowledge
of the matter said.
The sale is aimed at slimming down Catalunya Banc as FROB,
Spain's bank restructuring fund, starts its third attempt to
return the small Barcelona-based bank to private hands. The
portfolio initially attracted 12 bids, including groups led by
Goldman Sachs and Cerberus.
The package of mostly performing mortgages, one of the
biggest of its kind ever sold in Europe, is worth 6.4 billion
euros ($8.9 billion) and could be backed with state funds.
The Oaktree group includes asset manager PIMCO, also of
California, and Deutsche Bank, the sources said.
Blackstone could not immediately be reached to comment,
while Deutsche Bank and the FROB declined to comment.
The sale of the portfolio is running alongside the sale of
Catalunya Banc, which has received 12 billion euros in state aid
since a government bailout in 2011.
Previous offers for Catalunya Banc have fallen short of the
government's expectations, prompting the decision to sell some
of the bank's assets separately.
