Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
MADRID, July 21 Spain will sell nationalised Catalunya Banc, one of the largest lenders still in state hands after the financial crisis, to BBVA, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
The government had failed twice to offload the bank in previous auctions, even after granting the Barcelona-based lender 12 billion euros ($16.23 billion) in aid to rebuild its capital and cleansing it of its soured real estate loans.
This time, Catalunya Banc, one of several banks rescued in the aftermath of a property market collapse, was slimmed down further before the disposal and it sold off various units first.
BBVA and Catalunya Banc declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal, which reported the sale earlier, said BBVA had offered slightly less than 1 billion euros for the bank.
($1 = 0.7395 Euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer and David Evans)
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
BERLIN, March 19 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout fund - should ultimately be turned into a European version of the International Monetary Fund, the head of euro zone finance ministers told a German newspaper.
ABUJA, March 19 Nigeria's monetary and fiscal authorities must cooperate on their policies to help Africa's largest economy to develop, the central bank governor said, according to his spokesman.