US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks lose ground
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MADRID, March 4 Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB on Monday said it called off the auction of nationalized lender Catalunya Banc.
The FROB said in a statement it would have until the end of 2016 to sell the bank under European Union competition rules, after it received a cash injection as part of a 40-billion-euro bailout of Spain's struggling banking sector.
Sources told Reuters earlier on Monday that the Spanish authorities were mulling calling off the auction because it had failed to attract interest from the country's top banks.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 7 Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed a plan by Republican lawmakers to replace the Obamacare healthcare statute that faces obstacles to becoming law from across the U.S. political spectrum.