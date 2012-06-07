Mozambique leaves key lending rate unchanged at 23.25 percent
MAPUTO, Feb 13 Mozambique's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 23.25 percent, it said on Monday.
MADRID, June 7 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday he had proposed Luis Maria Linde as new governor of the Bank of Spain.
"He has special and exhaustive knowledge of the entity as well as recognised skills in national and international banking issues," De Guindos said at a congress hearing. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh all-time peak as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.