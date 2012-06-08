MADRID, June 8 Outgoing Bank of Spain Governor
Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Friday the country's
priority should be to restore lost confidence in the economy
while rising debt costs would be extremely dangerous in the
medium-term if they persist.
Ordonez spoke to the central bank's board regarding its
annual report and the text of the speech was posted on the
institution's web site.
Ordonez, who has been blamed for problems in the Spanish
banking system that have brought the country close to seeking
international aid, also defended his record.
He said that while mistakes may have been made, decisions
had always been taken in a professional manner and the central
bank's independence must be preserved.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies)