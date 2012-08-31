MOVES-Aspect Capital names Anna Hull chief risk officer
Feb 21 UK-based investment manager Aspect Capital Ltd said it named Anna Hull as chief risk officer and appointed her to the company's board.
MADRID Aug 31 Spain's central government deficit was 4.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from January to July, or 48.6 billion euros, the Treasury said on Friday.
That was up one percentage point from the same period a year ago, which the government said was due to a change in the timing of transfers made to regional governments.
The central government deficit does not include the social security system or regional accounts.
Taking into account transfers made to the country's regional governments the deficit was 4.12 percent of GDP.
The government insisted the deficit would fall in coming months, leaving it on target to meet its objective of 4.5 percent of gross domestic product.
Feb 21 UK-based investment manager Aspect Capital Ltd said it named Anna Hull as chief risk officer and appointed her to the company's board.
* Immunomedics - filed a federal lawsuit and a motion seeking injunctive relief against venbio select advisor llc and venbio's four director candidates
LONDON, Feb 21 Life is getting tougher for Nigerians. Inflation hit its highest level since 2005 in January, running at an unexpectedly high 18.7 percent.