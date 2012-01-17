Position: Governor of the Central Bank of Spain

Incumbent: Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez

Date of Birth: April 3, 1945

Term: Appointed in 2006, for a six-year term

Key facts:

-- Has held positions at the OECD, World Bank, IMF.

-- He worked in several positions at the Treasury in the 1980s, including secretary for the Economy Ministry.

-- From 2000-2003, Fernandez Ordonez wrote several newspaper columns, including for the national newspaper, El Pais.

-- He returned to the Economy Ministry as treasury secretary from 2004-2006.

-- He is widely known in the press by his initials "MAFO".

