Position: Governor of the Central Bank of Spain
Incumbent: Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez
Date of Birth: April 3, 1945
Term: Appointed in 2006, for a six-year term
Key facts:
-- Has held positions at the OECD, World Bank, IMF.
-- He worked in several positions at the Treasury in the
1980s, including secretary for the Economy Ministry.
-- From 2000-2003, Fernandez Ordonez wrote several newspaper
columns, including for the national newspaper, El Pais.
-- He returned to the Economy Ministry as treasury secretary
from 2004-2006.
-- He is widely known in the press by his initials "MAFO".
