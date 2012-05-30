MADRID May 30 Spain's central bank should be able to defend its handling of the banking crisis, outgoing governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Wednesday.

"There has been a smear campaign against the Bank of Spain saying that the Bank of Spain has not known how to supervise .. I think we should be able to give our version," he told reporters.

(Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Sonya Dowsett)