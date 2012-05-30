UPDATE 1-Fed aims to hike rates, based on more growth and fiscal stimulus -Dudley
* Eventually shedding bonds could 'stretch out' rate hikes (Adds comments on balance sheet)
MADRID May 30 Spain's central bank should be able to defend its handling of the banking crisis, outgoing governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Wednesday.
"There has been a smear campaign against the Bank of Spain saying that the Bank of Spain has not known how to supervise .. I think we should be able to give our version," he told reporters.
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Federal Reserve aims to raise U.S. interest rates in the months ahead if the economy continues to grow a bit above its trend and if, as expected, fiscal policies provide stimulus, an influential Fed policymaker said on Wednesday.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022