MADRID, April 25 Doubts remain over Spain's ability to clean up its fiscal position and struggling bank sector this year despite the central bank's publicity offensive in Europe and Asia to try to dispel what it sees as myths about the economy.

The Bank of Spain's head of banking supervision, Jose Maria Roldan, has been visiting Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo this week after talking to investors in London last week about recent reforms the government says will improve competitiveness and clean up the ailing banking system.

Asian investors make up around 20 percent of all non-resident holdings in Spanish public debt, far below European holdings, but dwarfing American investment.

In his presentation Roldan said the European Central Bank's recent massive programme of cheap three-year loans had covered banks' maturing debt this year and for most of 2013.

He admitted however that the ratio of bad loans held by banks was expected to rise in coming months, after hitting their highest level since 1994 in February.

Analysts welcomed the presentation but said more work would have to be done to persuade investors that all was sound on the fiscal front and in Spain's banking system, weakened by the sinking property market.

"There are some things where we are clearly more negative than their projections. We see very little prospect Spain will be able to meet its fiscal target mostly because of the economic outlook ... and they also give a very rosy view of the banking sector", said Ebrahim Rahbari, analyst at Citi of Roldan's presentation in London.

He said the central bank's projection of how far banks were protected against sliding house prices failed to take into account significant potential falls in house prices, and any non-real estate exposure at a time when the economy was in recession.

However, Rahbari welcomed the central bank's presentation and said that Spain had been good at providing data to investors during the crisis, indeed more so than other European governments.

Roldan's tour comes as Spain's borrowing costs have jumped after a string of communication errors by the new government which some investors claim rekindled fears over the economy.

MISINTERPRETATIONS

Roldan also spelled out to investors what he believed were misinterpretations over the economy, including doubts over the size of the public deficit, which hit 8.5 percent of GDP last year, 2.5 percentage points above target.

No figures had been hidden, and 90 percent of the deviation seen last year was on account of falling revenues as the economy contracted rather than higher expenditure by the outgoing Socialists, Roldan said.

The EU's statistics office backed the country's deficit assessment on Monday.

Yet analysts said Spain could be much more proactive in explaining the country's reform work.

"We have seen communication deteriorate in Spain from December. In December they said they would miss the deficit target for the year, then straight away announced measures to correct it. This year they said they would take more measures, but delayed them until local elections in March," said Ricardo Santos, economist at BNP Paribas.

Spain delayed releasing its budget until after March elections in the populous southern region of Andalucia, in order to avoid spooking voters.

In the end the ruling People's Party won Andalucia with only a minority, leaving the Socialists likely to retain control over the region in alliance with another leftist party.

Roldan, who is seen as a potential successor to Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez when he steps down in July, is also likely to be quizzed about the possible creation of a bad bank in which to place banks' toxic property assets.

Officials have denied they want to create a bad bank. But three government and financial sources told Reuters on Monday that banks would be forced to move all their real estate assets into a special holding company within weeks.

On Tuesday European Central Bank policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo also backed the government to create some sort of vehicle to segregate banks' bad property assets. (Editing by Fiona Ortiz/Jeremy Gaunt)