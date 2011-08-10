BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
MADRID Aug 10 Spain's Banca Civica BCIV.MC said on Wednesday its non-performing loan ratio at the end of the first half was 5.43 percent compared to 4.70 percent at the end of 2010.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Nigel Davies)
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sumitomo mitsui trust holdings inc reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in orix corp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kaBYW4) Further company coverage: