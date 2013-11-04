BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MADRID Nov 4 Spanish property developer Colonial, which is owned by its creditor banks, said on Monday it is considering a capital hike or the sale of its stake in Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise as part of the restructuring of its syndicated debt due in 2014.
Colonial has a 1.7 billion euros ($2.29 billion)syndicated loan from creditor banks.
In a statement to Spain's securities regulator CNMV, Colonial said it was in talks with Villar Mir group, owned by construction magnate Juan Miguel Villar, to possibly subscribe the capital hike and take a non-controlling stake in Colonial. ($1 = 0.7414 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.