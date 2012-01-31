Morgan Stanley's chief US equity strategist to join hedge fund-source
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
MADRID Jan 31 Spain's two largest banks, and Santander and BBVA are closing their commodities trading units to focus on core business, a spokesman and a source said, which will lead to about 15 job losses in all.
A BBVA spokesman said 14 people worked at its commodities desk. That compares with 104,000 on its payroll in more than 30 countries.
"This really is a tiny operation, out of which seven with a bit of luck we'll be able to relocate, and it's part of adjustments announced in December," he said.
A bank source said the commodities desk at Santander - the euro zone's biggest bank - employed 13, of which five would be reassigned.
Santander employs about 180,000 people in more than 20 countries in Europe, Latin America and Spain. (Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
