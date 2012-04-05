* Earnings momentum improves for Europe firms but Spain lags
* Battered Spanish stocks not attracting bargain hunters
* Go long Italian stocks/short Spanish stocks -Natixis AM
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 5 The outlook for Spanish companies
is taking a turn for the worse as the country becomes Europe's
new crisis victim, moving out of sync with firms in other euro
zone countries such as Germany, France and Italy where the
momentum has improved.
Concern that the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy won't be
able to meet tough deficit targets and fix its struggling
banking sector have prompted investors to dump Spanish assets
this week, from equities to government debt.
Despite new tough budget measures, Spain's borrowing costs
have been surging, with Spanish 10-year bond yields
hitting 5.8 percent on Thursday, their highest level since
before the European Central Bank's massive liquidity injection
in mid-December.
As the country slips into recession and its public debt as a
ratio to GDP jumps this year to its highest level since at least
1990, the spectre of a Greek scenario for the Spanish economy -
plagued by an unemployment rate above 20 percent - resurfaces.
After showing resilience in 2011 - thanks in part to strong
exposure to Latin America's solid economic growth - Spanish
share prices have fallen. Madrid bourse's benchmark IBEX
index fell to a seven-month low on Thursday.
"While Italy has been giving strong signals to the market
about the country's efforts to fix things, Spain has become the
focus of all attention," said Franck Nicolas, head of global
asset allocation at Natixis AM, which has 287 billion euros
($375 billion) of assets under management.
"Divergences between countries have become extremely
important within the bloc. This opens the door to very
interesting 'pairs trades'. We're actually 'long' Italian shares
and 'short' Spanish stocks," he said.
Despite the 15 percent slump in the IBEX since mid-February,
the bruised index isn't attracting bargain hunters seeking a
good deal, as the stocks are not getting cheaper in terms of
valuation metrics.
The index, which include global players such as Telefonica
and Repsol, trades at about 9.7 times 12-month
forward earnings, roughly in line with the price-to-earnings
(P/E) ratio of the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
index.
Indeed, as the country sinks into recession, equity analysts
are taking out the axe to cut their profit outlook for Spanish
firms.
The proportion of analysts slashing their forecast for
Spanish companies over the past three months versus the ones
raising their forecasts - a key measure known as 'earnings
momentum' - has risen by about 5 percentage points since early
February, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows.
The sharp rise in downgrades on Spanish company outlooks
bucks the trend seen across Europe, where the momentum has
improved over the past two months.
Even Italy, whose shaky finances have been in the spotlight
since mid-2011, has seen the number of forecast downgrades
sharply decelerating over the past few weeks, while the earnings
momentum is about to turn positive for German companies, data
shows.
Although the overall outlook for Spanish companies is
darkening, Pierre-Yves Gauthier, head of equity research at
AlphaValue, thinks investors have been over-reacting, which will
create opportunities for stock pickers at some point.
"The Spanish market is feeling the pinch from the economic
headlines, and a lot of investors don't make any discrimination:
they sell everything, and some use trackers and exchange-traded
funds (ETFs) to go 'short' on the index," he said.
"But for most of the country's big companies, there is no
reason to panic. For names like Inditex, Santander
, BBVA and Telefonica, Spain represents a
relatively small portion of their revenues."
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Peter Graff)