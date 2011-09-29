For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
30/09 BBVA DIVIDEND
03/10 Ebro Foods DIVIDEND
05/10 IAG TRAFFIC
11/10 Banco Popular DIVIDEND
26/10 BBVA Q2
26/10 BBVA CONFCALL
26/10 Ebro Foods Q3
26/10 Mapfre Q3
26/10 Mapfre CONFCALL
27/10 Acerinox Q3
27/10 Banco Santander Q3
27/10 Banco Santander CONFCALL
27/10 Ferrovial Q3
27/10 Iberdrola Q3
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting