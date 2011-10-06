UPDATE 2-Disruptions at top two copper mines threaten global supply
* Reductions from Escondido, Grasberg could cut output 5,000 T/day
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
11/10 Banco Popular DIVIDEND
25/10 Enagas Q3
25/10 Enagas CONFCALL
26/10 BBVA Q3
26/10 BBVA CONFCALL
26/10 Ebro Foods Q3
26/10 Mapfre Q3
26/10 Mapfre CONFCALL
27/10 Acerinox Q3
27/10 Banco Santander Q3
27/10 Banco Santander CONFCALL
27/10 Ferrovial Q3
27/10 Iberdrola Q3
04/11 IAG Q3
04/11 IAG TRAFFIC
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Reductions from Escondido, Grasberg could cut output 5,000 T/day
COLOMBO, Feb 8 Sri Lankan shares edged up on Wednesday, continuing to recover from an over 10-month closing low hit earlier in the week, as investors picked up battered blue chips, but concerns over rising market interest rates weighed on sentiment.
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine minister at the centre of a row over her decision to shut more than half the country's mines said closure orders would be released on Wednesday, after mining firms questioned the absence of any formal notices.