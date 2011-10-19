Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
21/10 Bankinter Q3
25/10 Enagas Q3
25/10 Enagas CONFCALL
26/10 BBVA Q3
26/10 BBVA CONFCALL
26/10 Ebro Foods Q3
26/10 Mapfre Q3
26/10 Mapfre CONFCALL
27/10 Abertis Q3
27/10 Abertis CONFCALL
27/10 Acerinox Q3
27/10 Banco Sabadell Q3
27/10 Banco Santander Q3
27/10 Banco Santander CONFCALL
27/10 Ferrovial Q3
27/10 Iberdrola Q3
28/10 Banco Popular Q3
04/11 IAG Q3
04/11 IAG TRAFFIC
08/11 Gas Natural Q3
10/11 Gamesa Q3
10/11 Indra Q3
10/11 Repsol Q3
10/11 Telefonica Q3
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry.