UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural profit beats as iron ore pellet sales soar
Feb 9 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates, driven by a surge in iron ore pellet sales.
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
04/11 IAG Q3
04/11 IAG TRAFFIC
08/11 Gas Natural Q3
08/11 Gas Natural CONFCALL
10/11 Amadeus Q3
10/11 Amadeus CONFCALL
10/11 Indra Q3
11/11 Gamesa Q3
10/11 Repsol Q3
11/11 Telefonica Q3
11/11 Telefonica CONFCALL
15/11 Abengoa Q3
15/11 Abengoa CONFCALL
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña has faded and neutral conditions are likely to continue through at least the Northern Hemisphere spring, even as it forecast the chance of El Niño may appear in the coming months.
