Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
14/12 Inditex Q3
14/12 Inditex CONFCALL
14/12 Mapfre DIVIDEND
20/12 Popular EGM
21/12 Enagas DIVIDEND
22/12 Ebro Foods DIVIDEND
09/01 Gas Natural DIVIDEND
10/01 Repsol YPF DIVIDEND
30/01 Amadeus DIVIDEND
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting