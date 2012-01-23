M&A hopes drive auto stocks higher as European shares steady
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
-------------------------------------------------
20/01 Tecn. Reunidas DIVIDEND
26/01 Banco Sabadell YEAR
30/01 Amadeus DIVIDEND
31/01 Banco Santander YEAR
02/02 BBVA YEAR
03/02 Popular YEAR
07/02 Enagas YEAR
07/02 ACS DIVIDEND
08/02 Mapfre YEAR
21/02 Gas Natural YEAR
23/02 Banco Sabadell EGM
23/02 Ferrovial YEAR
23/02 Iberdrola YEAR
23/02 Indra YEAR
24/02 Telefonica YEAR
-------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The European Union's decision-making process should be changed to ensure states openly take a stand on controversial issues, the EU Commission proposed on Tuesday, in a move aimed at tackling growing euroscepticism.
TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index dipped on Tuesday after five straight days of gains that took it to an all-time high, as the materials group lost ground and investors weighed testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.