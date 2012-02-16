BHP Billiton boosts interim dividend as iron ore prices soar
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Mining giant BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger than expected dividend on Tuesday, signalling its growing confidence amid a resurgence in commodity prices.
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
21/02 Gas Natural YEAR
21/02 Gas Natural CONFCALL
23/02 Banco Sabadell EGM
23/02 Gamesa YEAR
23/02 Gamesa CONFCALL
23/02 Mediaset España YEAR
23/02 Mediaset España CONFCALL
23/02 Ferrovial YEAR
23/02 Iberdrola YEAR
23/02 Indra YEAR
23/02 Abertis YEAR
23/02 Abertis CONFCALL
24/02 Telefonica YEAR
24/02 Telefonica CONFCALL
27/02 Abengoa YEAR
27/02 Abengoa CONFCALL
28/02 Acerinox YEAR
28/02 ACS YEAR
28/02 FCC YEAR
28/02 Red Electrica YEAR
28/02 Red Electrica STRATEGY
28/02 Red Electrica CONFCALL
29/02 Endesa YEAR
29/02 IAG /.L> YEAR
29/02 IAG /.L> CONFCALL
29/02 Repsol Q4
29/02 BME YEAR
29/02 OHL YEAR
29/02 OHL CONFCALL
10/03 Mapfre AGM
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 Shanghai stocks edged up on Tuesday morning to an 11-week high, as risk appetites were improved on hopes for big flows into stock markets from pension funds plus news that some companies have scrapped new share sales.
Feb 20 The Canada Border Services Agency said on Monday it would investigate whether silicon metal from Brazil, Malaysia and five other countries was being sold at unfairly low prices in Canada after a Quebec-based company filed a complaint.