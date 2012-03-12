UPDATE 1-BASF's Q4 operating profit up on higher petrochemical prices
* Adj EBIT down 6 pct for 2016, sees gain of up to 10 pct in 2017
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
15/03 Bankinter AGM
16/03 BBVA AGM
21/03 Inditex YEAR
27/03 Abertis AGM
28/03 Mediaset España AGM
30/03 Enagas AGM
30/03 Ferrovial AGM
01/04 Abengoa AGM
07/04 Bankinter DIVIDEND
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
