Iran aims for annual steel exports of 20-25 million tonnes by 2025
LONDON, Feb 15 Iran aims to export 20 to 25 million tonnes of steel annually by 2025, it said in an official statement on Wednesday, up from a previous goal of 10 million tonnes.
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
15/03 Bankinter AGM
16/03 BBVA AGM
21/03 Inditex YEAR
27/03 Abertis AGM
28/03 Mediaset España AGM
30/03 Enagas AGM
30/03 Ferrovial AGM
01/04 Abengoa AGM
04/04 Acerinox DIVIDEND
07/04 Bankinter DIVIDEND
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
LONDON, Feb 15 Iran aims to export 20 to 25 million tonnes of steel annually by 2025, it said in an official statement on Wednesday, up from a previous goal of 10 million tonnes.
KINSHASA, Feb 15 A possible plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend a rule on "conflict minerals" could help fund armed groups and contribute to a surge in unrest in central Africa, regional states said on Wednesday.
* Tata's plan to spin off entire pension still faces hurdles (Adds details, quotes)