RPT-COLUMN-China's giant aluminium machine cranks up again: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 21 Global aluminium output was running at an annualised pace of 62.0 million tonnes in January, a new all-time record.
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
16/03 BBVA AGM
21/03 Inditex YEAR
27/03 Abertis AGM
28/03 Mediaset España AGM
30/03 Santader AGM
30/03 Enagas AGM
30/03 Ferrovial AGM
01/04 Abengoa AGM
04/04 Acerinox DIVIDEND
07/04 Bankinter DIVIDEND
19/04 Red Electrica AGM
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Ternium SA has agreed to buy 100 percent of Thyssenkrupp's Brazilian mill CSA, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Ternium will pay Thyssenkrupp 1.26 billion euros, and assume 0.3 billion euros in CSA's debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd on Wednesday reported a 383 percent rise in interim net profit to $1.2 billion, surpassing the $319 million in the year-earlier period on the back of a surprise surge in iron ore prices, but still fell short of market expectations.