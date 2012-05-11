Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
14/05 Telefonica AGM
16/05 Bankia Q1
24/05 Grifols AGM
24/05 Acciona AGM
24/05 Ferrovial DIV
31/05 ACS AGM
31/05 Repsol AGM
31/05 FCC AGM
31/05 Banco Sabadell AGM
04/06 Acciona DIV
07/06 Acerinox AGM
11/06 Banco Popular AGM
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
