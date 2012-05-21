BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
24/05 Grifols AGM
24/05 Acciona AGM
24/05 Ferrovial DIV
31/05 ACS AGM
31/05 Repsol AGM
31/05 FCC AGM
31/05 Banco Sabadell AGM
01/06 OHL DIV
04/06 Acciona DIV
07/06 Acerinox AGM
11/06 Banco Popular AGM
13/06 DIA AGM
13/06 Inditex Q1
21/06 Indra AGM
21/06 Amadeus AGM
21/06 Sacyr AGM
21/06 IAG AGM
22/06 Iberdrola AGM
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.