BRIEF-ViewRay receives FDA 510(k) clearance for MRIdian Linac
* Total backlog of $133.2 million as of December 31, 2016, representing 23 signed sales contracts
Spain main events
European corporate events
31/05 ACS AGM
31/05 Repsol AGM
31/05 FCC AGM
31/05 Banco Sabadell AGM
01/06 OHL DIV
04/06 Acciona DIV
07/06 Acerinox AGM
11/06 Banco Popular AGM
13/06 DIA AGM
13/06 Inditex Q1
21/06 Indra AGM
21/06 Amadeus AGM
21/06 Sacyr AGM
21/06 IAG AGM
22/06 Iberdrola AGM
26/06 Caixabank AGM
26/06 Endesa AGM
26/06 Técnicas Reun. AGM
TORONTO/NEW YORK, Feb 27 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust, which last month agreed to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion), has started talks with the U.S. private investment firm about raising the initial bid, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russia is proposing the creation of an OPEC-like organisation in for the global aluminium industry, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.