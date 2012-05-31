UPDATE 1-Russian gold miner Polyus reports 42 pct net profit jump, forex gains
* End-2016 net debt $3.2 bln vs $364 mln yr earlier (Adds details, context)
For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
01/06 OHL DIV
04/06 Acciona DIV
07/06 Acerinox AGM
11/06 Banco Popular AGM
13/06 DIA AGM
13/06 Inditex Q1
21/06 Indra AGM
21/06 Amadeus AGM
21/06 Sacyr AGM
21/06 IAG AGM
22/06 Iberdrola AGM
26/06 Caixabank AGM
26/06 Endesa AGM
26/06 Técnicas Reun. AGM
29/06 Bankia AGM
29/06 Gamesa AGM
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* End-2016 net debt $3.2 bln vs $364 mln yr earlier (Adds details, context)
* Warns iron ore price could face pressure (Adds ceo, analysts' comments, details)
LONDON, Feb 21 European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.