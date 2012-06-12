For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
13/06 DIA AGM
13/06 Inditex Q1
21/06 Indra AGM
21/06 Amadeus AGM
21/06 Sacyr AGM
21/06 IAG AGM
22/06 Iberdrola AGM
26/06 Caixabank AGM
26/06 Endesa AGM
26/06 Técnicas Reun. AGM
29/06 Bankia AGM
29/06 Gamesa AGM
02/07 Red Eléctrica DIV
04/07 Abengoa DIV
05/07 Enagás DIV
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting