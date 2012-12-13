BRIEF-Chengdu Corpro Technology's unit signs equipment supply contract
* Says its unit signs equipment supply contract worth 327.3 million yuan ($47.59 million)
MADRID, Dec 13 For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below: Spain main events European corporate events Date GMT Company Name RIC Event -------------------------------------------------- 20/12 Enagas DIV 08/01 Gas Natural DIV 30/01 Amadeus DIV -------------------------------------------------- Event types: Full Year = Full year results Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures NEWSCONF = News conference SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting CONFCALL = Conference call TRAFFIC = Traffic figures BOARD = Board meeting
* Says its unit signs equipment supply contract worth 327.3 million yuan ($47.59 million)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 David Bowie on Sunday won four posthumous Grammys for his final album "Blackstar," while Adele set the early pace in her head-to-head battle with Beyonce by winning two early awards.
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2khLQ06 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)