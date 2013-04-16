UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, April 15 For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
17/04 Mediaset SHAREHOLDER
18/04 REE SHAREHOLDER
19/04 Gamesa SHAREHOLDER
22/04 Endesa SHAREHOLDER
23/04 Acerinox RES
23/04 Enagas RES
24/04 Antena 3 SHAREHOLDER
24/04 Iberdrola RES
24/04 Iberpapel SHAREHOLDER
24/04 Ebro RES
24/04 Viscofan RES
25/04 Antena 3 RES
25/04 Santander RES
25/04 Ferrovial RES
25/04 Caixabank SHAREHOLDER
25/04 Duro Felguera SHAREHOLDER
26/04 BBVA RES
29/04 Bankinter RES
29/04 Vidrala RES
30/04 BME RES
30/04 Viscofan RES
07/05 Almirall RES
07/05 Gas Natural RES
07/05 DIA RES
07/05 Endesa RES
08/05 Telefonica RES
09/05 Gamesa RES
09/05 Indra RES
09/05 Amadeus RES
10/05 ACS SHAREHOLDER
14/05 ACS RES
14/05 Tecnicas Reunidas RES
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Reporting by Daniel Ruiz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources