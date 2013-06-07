UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Jun 7 For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
10/06 Banco Popular SHAREHOLDER
12/06 Inditex RES
12/06 Rovi SHAREHOLDER
12/06 Zeltia SHAREHOLDER
12/06 Jazztel SHAREHOLDER
20/06 Amadeus SHAREHOLDER
22/06 Prisa SHAREHOLDER
25/06 La Seda SHAREHOLDER
25/06 Bankia SHAREHOLDER
25/06 NH Hoteles SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Realia SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Quábit SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Colonial SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Baron de Ley SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Miquel y Costas SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Tecnocom SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Codere SHAREHOLDER
29/06 Eroski SHAREHOLDER
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources