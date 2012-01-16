For more diaries, click between below:
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
-------------------------------------------------
19/01 Bankinter YEAR
20/01 Tecn. Reunidas DIVIDEND
26/01 Banco Sabadell YEAR
30/01 Amadeus DIVIDEND
31/01 Banco Santander YEAR
02/02 BBVA YEAR
07/02 ACS DIVIDEND
08/02 Mapfre YEAR
-------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting