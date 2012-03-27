Peru to start bidding on La Oroya smelter and mine at $270 million
LIMA, Feb 14 Peru will start the bidding on a nearly 100-year old polymetallic smelter and a copper mine at about $270 million in a March 10 auction, the government said on Tuesday.
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
28/03 Mediaset España AGM
30/03 Banco Santander AGM
30/03 Enagas AGM
30/03 Ferrovial AGM
01/04 Abengoa AGM
04/04 Acerinox DIVIDEND
07/04 Bankinter DIVIDEND
12/04 Abertis DIVIDEND
19/04 Red Electrica AGM
20/04 Gas Natural AGM
26/04 BME AGM
26/04 Banco Santander Q1
26/04 BBVA Q1
26/04 Ferrovial Q1
26/04 Iberdrola Q1
27/04 Acerinox Q1
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The European Union's decision-making process should be changed to ensure states openly take a stand on controversial issues, the EU Commission proposed on Tuesday, in a move aimed at tackling growing euroscepticism.