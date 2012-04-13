UPDATE 3-Freeport warns of arbitration as Indonesia mining dispute escalates
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
16/04 BBVA DIV
19/04 Red Electrica AGM
20/04 Gas Natural AGM
26/04 BME AGM
26/04 Banco Santander Q1
26/04 BBVA Q1
26/04 Ferrovial Q1
26/04 Iberdrola Q1
27/04 Acerinox Q1
08/05 Gas Natural Q1
10/05 Gamesa Q1
11/05 Ebro Foods DIV
11/05 IAG Q1
11/05 Telefónica Q1
14/05 Telefónica AGM
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
LONDON, Feb 20 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite is likely to meet the CEO of Peugeot on Friday in London to discuss the potential takeover of General Motors' European operations, a trade union source told Reuters.
Feb 20 British precious stone miner Gemfields plc said on Monday India's move to scrap higher value banknotes forced the company to delay an emerald auction and would hurt its full-year revenue and core earnings.