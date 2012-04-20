UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
24/04 Enagás Q1
24/04 Abertis Q1
25/04 Bankinter Q1
25/04 BBVA Q1
26/04 BME AGM
26/04 Banco Santander Q1
26/04 Ferrovial Q1
26/04 Iberdrola Q1
27/04 Acerinox Q1
27/04 Red Eléctrica Q1
27/04 Banco Popular Q1
02/05 Inditex DIV
08/05 Gas Natural Q1
09/05 Amadeus Q1
10/05 Gamesa Q1
11/05 Ebro Foods DIV
11/05 IAG Q1
11/05 Telefónica Q1
14/05 Telefónica AGM
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.