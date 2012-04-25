UPDATE 3-Russian tycoon Prokhorov cuts Rusal stake in $240 million sale
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)
26/04 BME Q1
26/04 BME AGM
26/04 Banco Santander Q1
26/04 Ferrovial Q1
26/04 Banco Sabadell Q1
27/04 Acerinox Q1
27/04 Red Eléctrica Q1
27/04 Banco Popular Q1
02/05 Inditex DIV
08/05 Gas Natural Q1
09/05 Amadeus Q1
10/05 Gamesa Q1
10/05 Iberdrola Q1
11/05 Ebro Foods DIV
11/05 IAG Q1
11/05 Telefónica Q1
14/05 Telefónica AGM
24/05 Grifols AGM
24/05 Acciona AGM
24/05 Ferrovial DIV
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
BEIJING, Feb 14 Fearing pollution, hundreds of residents in a northeastern Chinese city on Tuesday protested the building of an aluminium processing plant, ignoring warnings from authorities against disturbing social order.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 The chief executive of South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore said on Tuesday that resuming dividend payouts was a priority this year.