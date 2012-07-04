Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
05/07 Enagás DIV
05/07 Acerinox DIV
07/07 Bankinter DIV
10/07 BBVA DIV
11/07 Técnicas Reun. DIV
13/07 FCC DIV
17/07 Inditex AGM
24/07 Acerinox Q2
24/07 Gas Natural Q2
24/07 Enagás Q2
25/07 Iberdrola Q2
26/07 Banco Santander Q2
26/07 Telefonica Q2
26/07 Caixabank Q2
26/07 Ferrovial Q2
26/07 Gamesa Q2
26/07 Indra Q2
26/07 Mapfre Q2
27/07 Amadeus DIV
31/07 BBVA Q2
03/08 IAG Q2
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.