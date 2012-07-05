GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
Spain main events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
07/07 Bankinter DIV
10/07 BBVA DIV
11/07 Técnicas Reun. DIV
13/07 FCC DIV
17/07 Inditex AGM
24/07 Acerinox Q2
24/07 Gas Natural Q2
24/07 Enagás Q2
25/07 Iberdrola Q2
26/07 Banco Santander Q2
26/07 Telefonica Q2
26/07 Caixabank Q2
26/07 Ferrovial Q2
26/07 Gamesa Q2
26/07 Indra Q2
26/07 Mapfre Q2
27/07 Amadeus DIV
31/07 BBVA Q2
03/08 IAG Q2
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
