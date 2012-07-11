BRIEF-Advantum Management buys 9.46 pct of Provecta IT
* Advantum Management Sp. z o.o. buys 9.46 percent of the company
MADRID, July 10 For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
13/07 FCC DIV
16/07 DIA DIV
17/07 Inditex AGM
24/07 Acerinox Q2
24/07 Gas Natural Q2
24/07 Enagás Q2
25/07 Iberdrola Q2
26/07 Banco Santander Q2
26/07 Telefonica Q2
26/07 Ferrovial Q2
26/07 Gamesa Q2
26/07 Indra Q2
26/07 Mapfre Q2
27/07 Amadeus DIV
31/07 BBVA Q2
03/08 IAG Q2
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
ACCRA, Feb 3 Ghana will miss its 2016 targets on growth, fiscal deficit reduction and its primary balance, but it intends to restore fiscal discipline and eliminate overexpenditure, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, is considering passing along to clients part of the cost savings from the acquisition of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.