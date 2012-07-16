MADRID, July 16 For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
17/07 Inditex AGM
19/07 Bankinter Q2
24/07 Acerinox Q2
24/07 Gas Natural Q2
24/07 Enagás Q2
25/07 Iberdrola Q2
25/07 Acciona Q2
26/07 Banco Santander Q2
26/07 Telefonica Q2
26/07 Ferrovial Q2
26/07 Gamesa Q2
26/07 Indra Q2
26/07 Mapfre Q2
27/07 Amadeus DIV
31/07 BBVA Q2
31/07 Téc. Reunidas Q2
03/08 IAG Q2
03/08 Amadeus Q2
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
