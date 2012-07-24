Pfeiffer tells shareholders to spurn Busch takeover offer
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
MADRID, July 24 For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
25/07 Iberdrola Q2
25/07 Acciona Q2
25/07 Acerinox Q2
26/07 Banco Santander Q2
26/07 Telefonica Q2
26/07 Repsol Q2
26/07 Ferrovial Q2
26/07 Gamesa Q2
26/07 Mediaset Q2
26/07 Indra Q2
26/07 Mapfre Q2
26/07 BME Q2
27/07 Red Eléctrica Q2
27/07 Banco Popular Q2
27/07 Amadeus DIV
31/07 BBVA Q2
31/07 Téc. Reunidas Q2
31/07 OHL Q2
03/08 IAG Q2
03/08 Amadeus Q2
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korean President Park Geun-hye told the Constitutional Court in a statement disclosed on Monday that she did not advance her own interests while in office as the court prepares to rule on whether to uphold her impeachment.