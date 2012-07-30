Light plane crashes near Melbourne in Australia
SYDNEY, Feb 21 A small plane crashed into a shopping centre near Essendon Airport outside Melbourne on Tuesday, Australian police said.
MADRID, July 30 For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
31/07 BBVA Q2
31/07 Téc. Reunidas Q2
31/07 OHL Q2
31/07 Grifols Q2
31/07 Abengoa Q2
02/08 DIA Q2
03/08 IAG Q2
03/08 Amadeus Q2
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
SYDNEY, Feb 21 A small plane crashed into a shopping centre near Essendon Airport outside Melbourne on Tuesday, Australian police said.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as revenue growth in Australia and China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.