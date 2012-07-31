UPDATE 1-India's GVK wins bid to develop second Mumbai airport
MUMBAI, Feb 13 India's GVK, which operates Mumbai's airport, has won the contract to develop a second outside the financial capital to ease congestion and cater for surging demand.
MADRID, July 31 For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
02/08 DIA Q2
03/08 IAG Q2
03/08 Amadeus Q2
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
MUMBAI, Feb 13 India's GVK, which operates Mumbai's airport, has won the contract to develop a second outside the financial capital to ease congestion and cater for surging demand.
GENEVA, Feb 13 A U.N. report on establishing a database of companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank has been delayed, the U.N. Human Rights Council said on Monday.
JAKARTA, Feb 13 Indonesian state-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) has an estimated 5 million tonnes of low-grade wet nickel ore available for immediate shipping, corporate secretary Trenggono Sutioso told Reuters on Monday.