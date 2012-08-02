UPDATE 4-Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler to buy satellite imagery firm DigitalGlobe
* Shares of DigitalGlobe fall 7.5 pct, MDA drop 4.2 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
MADRID, August 2 For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
03/08 IAG Q2
03/08 Amadeus Q2
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Shares of DigitalGlobe fall 7.5 pct, MDA drop 4.2 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
Feb 24 Boeing Co said it would invest 20 million pounds ($24.98 million) to open its first production facility in Europe to make components for certain aircraft.
* Miners drop on China demand concerns (Adds closing prices, detail, analysts)