UK's John Wood Group posts 62 pct fall in FY profit, shares fall
Feb 21 Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported a 62 percent fall in its 2016 profit as weak oil prices continued to force oil producers to slash spending.
MADRID, August 6 For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
No events scheduled.
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
Feb 21 Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported a 62 percent fall in its 2016 profit as weak oil prices continued to force oil producers to slash spending.
LONDON, Feb 21 Outsourcing group Capita, under pressure from a slowdown in demand from customers, said it had written off the value of a number of historic contracts, sending its shares down over 4 percent.
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources