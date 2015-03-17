Bristol-Myers to license two of its drugs to Biogen, Roche
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
17/03 Duro Felguera DIV
18/03 Inditex FULL YEAR
24/03 Abertis SHAREHOLDER
26/03 Banco Santander SHAREHOLDER
26/03 Banca March FULL YEAR
27/03 Iberdrola SHAREHOLDER
27/03 Enagas SHAREHOLDER
28/03 Abengoa SHAREHOLDER
13/04 Banco Popular SHAREHOLDER
14/04 Red Electrica SHAREHOLDER
15/04 Mediaset SHAREHOLDER
23/04 Catalana Occ. Q1
23/04 Catalana Occ. SHAREHOLDER
24/04 DIA SHAREHOLDER
28/04 Banco Santander Q1
29/04 Abertis Q1
29/04 BBVA Q1
29/04 Iberdrola Q1
30/04 IAG Q1
30/04 BME Q1
30/04 Ferrovial Q1
30/04 CIE Automotive Q1
30/04 Prosegur Q1 ---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Información de Gabriel Sánchez y Tamara Fariñas)
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
* Says trading in A-shares to halt from April 14 pending announcement related to asset sales