MADRID Feb 9 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy made public his tax returns on Saturday as he seeks to
quell a corruption scandal that has gripped Spaniards and pushed
up the country's borrowing costs.
The corruption allegations, centred on Luis Barcenas, a
former treasurer at the ruling People's Party (PP), have spooked
investors just when Spain appeared to be emerging from the worst
of the euro zone debt crisis.
Former PP treasurer Barcenas has described as fake
handwritten ledger entries published on Jan. 31 by El Pais
newspaper purporting to show payments made to PP leaders,
including Rajoy, from construction firm kickbacks.
The tax authority documents, posted on the government's
website, showed Rajoy's income and tax payments from 2004 to
2012. He earned up to 147,620 euros ($197,500) per year over the
period plus income from investments. He paid 870,292 euros in
tax over the eight-year period, the documents showed.