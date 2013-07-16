* Socilaists seek no-confidence vote on Rajoy
* He says won't give in to blackmail
* Scandal over payments deepens
By Fiona Ortiz
MADRID, July 16 Spain's opposition Socialists
said on Tuesday they would call a symbolic vote of no-confidence
against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy if he refused to appear
before Parliament to answer questions about a deepening scandal
over party financing.
Rajoy's ruling centre-right People's Party has an absolute
majority in Parliament and unless there were significant
defections from members of his party, he would survive the vote.
But a motion of no-confidence, which has been used only
twice since the death of dictator General Francisco Franco in
1975, would involve him or a representative appearing in
Parliament to defend his actions.
Until recently Rajoy had managed to limit the impact of the
scandal, which involves alleged illegal donations by
construction magnates that were supposedly distributed as cash
payments to party leaders in return for juicy
contracts.
On Monday, Rajoy rejected calls to resign over the scandal
and said he would not give in to "blackmail".
Facing growing pressure within the PP over his handling of
the case, he said he would apply his political program until
2015 and had no plan to call early elections.
But pressure from other political groups is mounting.
"I know I don't have enough seats (to win a no-confidence
vote) but I want him to appear before this chamber," Socialist
leader Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba said in a televised speech to
lawmakers from his party.
In a meeting of the standing committee of Parliament on
Tuesday, the PP rejected new opposition calls for Rajoy to
appear for questioning in the Senate.
The committee is due to discuss on July 24 Rajoy's possible
appearance before the lower house. Depending on the results of
the talks, the Socialists will then move forward with their
threat.
The scandal hits as Rajoy struggles combat a deep recession,
a huge budget hole and high unemployment. Spain's fiscal
problems last year threatened to push it into seeking a bailout
and for months the future of the common currency looked at risk
as the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy teetered.
Rajoy resisted pressure to solicit aid and is now hopeful of
an economic turnaround, but his public image has been damaged by
the scandal.
At the heart of the affair is former party treasurer Luis
Barcenas, 55, who was arrested in June and charged with bribery,
money laundering, tax fraud and other crimes.
He says he had made 90,000 euros in cash payments to Rajoy
and party secretary-general Maria Dolores Cospedal in 2009 and
2010 - an allegation Rajoy denies.