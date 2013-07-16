* Socialists seek no-confidence vote on Rajoy
* He says won't give in to blackmail
* Scandal over payments deepens
By Fiona Ortiz
MADRID, July 16 Spain's opposition Socialists
said on Tuesday they would call a symbolic vote of no-confidence
against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy if he refused to appear
before Parliament to answer questions about a deepening scandal
over party financing.
Rajoy's ruling centre-right People's Party has an absolute
majority in Parliament and unless there were significant
defections from members of his party, he would survive the vote.
But a motion of no-confidence, which has been used only
twice since the death of dictator General Francisco Franco in
1975, would involve him or a representative appearing in
Parliament to defend his actions.
Until recently Rajoy had managed to limit the impact of the
scandal, which involves alleged illegal donations by
construction magnates that were supposedly distributed as cash
payments to party leaders in return for juicy
contracts.
On Tuesday he told business leaders at a lunch that he would
continue to reject calls to resign and his strong majority in
Parliament was a guarantee of political stability in Spain,
according to a source who was briefed on the meeting.
Rajoy, who came close to having to ask for a financial
rescue last year when the euro zone crisis was at its worst
point, is at pains to differentiate his leadership from less
stable coalition governments elsewhere in southern Europe.
Facing growing pressure within the PP over his handling of
the corruption scandal, he said he would stick to his political
reform programme until the 2015 election.
But pressure from other political groups is mounting.
"I know I don't have enough seats (to win a no-confidence
vote) but I want him to appear before this chamber," Socialist
leader Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba said in a televised speech to
lawmakers from his party.
In a meeting of the standing committee of Parliament on
Tuesday, the PP rejected new opposition calls for Rajoy to
appear for questioning in the Senate.
The committee is due to discuss on July 24 Rajoy's possible
appearance before the lower house. Depending on the results of
the talks, the Socialists will then move forward with their
threat.
The scandal hits as Rajoy struggles to combat a deep
recession, a huge budget hole, high unemployment, a growing
separatist movement in the Catalonia region and sporadic
protests against his cuts in health and education spending.
Spain's fiscal problems last year threatened to push it into
seeking a bailout and for months the future of the common
currency looked at risk as the euro zone's fourth-biggest
economy teetered.
Rajoy resisted pressure to solicit aid and is now hopeful of
an economic turnaround, but his public image has been damaged by
the scandal.
At the heart of the affair is former party treasurer Luis
Barcenas, 55, who was arrested in June and charged with bribery,
money laundering, tax fraud and other crimes.
He says he had made 90,000 euros ($118,200)i n cash payments
to Rajoy and party Secretary General Maria Dolores Cospedal in
2009 and 2010 - an allegation Rajoy denies.
If the former treasurer did make such cash payments, they
would not necessarily be illegal income if the recipients
declared it to tax authorities.
Barcenas has hinted he has evidence that could implicate
Rajoy and others in crimes. On Monday, Rajoy said he would not
give in to "blackmail."