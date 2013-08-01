MADRID Aug 1 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy appeared in parliament early on Thursday to testify about
his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal that is
undermining the authority of his ruling People's Party (PP).
Luis Barcenas, a former treasurer of the party jailed on
bribery and tax evasion charges, told a judge he collected
millions of euros in cash donations from construction magnates
and distributed them to senior PP figures including Rajoy.
While the scandal has damaged Rajoy's credibility and eroded
voter support for the PP, he is expected to hold on to power
because the party has a strong majority in parliament.
Rajoy, who together with other leaders of the centre-right
party has denied wrongdoing, was due to appear before the lower
house shortly after 0700 GMT.
One issue lawmakers will probably want clarified is why
Rajoy and the party maintained close ties with Barcenas after
the former treasurer was first accused of corruption in 2009 in
a judicial investigation.
Barcenas had accumulated up to 48 million euros in Swiss
bank accounts during the 30 years he worked for the PP, most of
them as a manager handling party accounts.
He left the party in 2009, but the PP paid his legal defence
fees and also continued to pay him a hefty monthly stipend under
a deferred severance pay plan.
Rajoy has acknowledged he continued to exchange text
messages with Barcenas up to earlier this year when details
about the Swiss bank accounts emerged.
Rajoy agreed to testify before lawmakers after opposition
parties threatened to call a vote of no confidence in order to
force him to take their questions.
The prime minister's office said Rajoy will also take the
opportunity on Thursday to discuss Spain's economy, which the
government says is beginning to recover after five years of
stagnation and recession.
Spaniards believe corruption to be the country's most
serious problem after unemployment, polls show, and Spain's main
political parties have lost significant ground to smaller ones
thought to be more honest.
In a Metroscopia poll of 1,000 voters published on Sunday,
90 percent said they thought Rajoy was only taking questions
because he had been forced to do so by opposition parties, and
89 percent said they did not believe his answers would clarify
what had happened.
Thursday's televised hearing takes place in the chambers of
parliament's upper house.